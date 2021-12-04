Traders Purchase Large Volume of Elastic Call Options (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the typical volume of 1,688 call options.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Shares of ESTC opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day moving average is $152.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.