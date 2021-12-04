Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.