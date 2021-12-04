Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 3,635 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

VLUE opened at $103.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

