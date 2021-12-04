Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.45 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

