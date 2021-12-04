Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $769,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

