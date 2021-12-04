TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,455,033 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 113.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 69,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,163 shares of company stock valued at $700,311 and sold 73,000 shares valued at $47,099,865. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $583.90 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.26.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.