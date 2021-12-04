TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.83.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.