Travala.com Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $98.12 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.36 or 0.08313003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,263.28 or 0.98279535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,525,537 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

