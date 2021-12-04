Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Update

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 685,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,293. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $17,668,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

