Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s 10th Largest Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up approximately 3.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $134.78 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.