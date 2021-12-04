Tribe Hits Market Cap of $452.39 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $452.39 million and approximately $25.68 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00239510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

