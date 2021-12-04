Trittium (TRTT) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $95,012.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.99 or 0.08295350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00083506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,107.91 or 0.99271875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

