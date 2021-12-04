Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

TROX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

TROX opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.34. Tronox has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,482,000 after buying an additional 183,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after buying an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after buying an additional 200,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

