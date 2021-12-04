Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE:TROX opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

