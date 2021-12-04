Truist Securities Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $50.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,436,000 after acquiring an additional 282,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

