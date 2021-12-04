TrumpCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,539.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $7,539.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.