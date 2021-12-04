TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $1.69

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $164.74 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00239434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

