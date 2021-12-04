Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $255.36

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $255.36 and last traded at $259.53, with a volume of 4847696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

