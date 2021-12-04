Typhoon Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,357.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $727,024.55 and approximately $16,357.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.50 or 0.08348624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.14 or 0.99376059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

