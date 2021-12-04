U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

