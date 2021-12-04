U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 969,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

USB opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

