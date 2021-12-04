Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.15% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

