UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE UBS opened at $17.51 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

