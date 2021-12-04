UBS Group Downgrades ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) to Neutral

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,917,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,869,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.