UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $25.16 on Thursday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

