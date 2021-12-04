Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDMY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

