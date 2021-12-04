Udemy (UDMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Udemy to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $21.68 on Friday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

UDMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

