UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $64.63

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.63, but opened at $67.60. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on UFPT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

