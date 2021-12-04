UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UGI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,014. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UGI will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

