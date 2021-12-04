UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.41.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,807,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.32. 9,139,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

