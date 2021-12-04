UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. UiPath has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,592,750 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.