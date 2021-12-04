Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.