Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.11.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 822,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

