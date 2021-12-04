UMA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.42 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $10.78 or 0.00021834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $695.45 million and approximately $64.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00238633 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,396,599 coins and its circulating supply is 64,513,947 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

