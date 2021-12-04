UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 485,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,179,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 469,147 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

UMH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 230,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,542. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

