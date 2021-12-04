Unibright 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.16 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Unibright has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $321.40 million and $4.16 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00238656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

