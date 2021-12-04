Unification (FUND) Price Reaches $0.0770 on Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Unification has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $33,378.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00238656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

