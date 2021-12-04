Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $75,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

