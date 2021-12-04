United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.71. United Health Products has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

