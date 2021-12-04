United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
