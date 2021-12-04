United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

