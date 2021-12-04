United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday.

United Utilities Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 387,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

