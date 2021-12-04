Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.