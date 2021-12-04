UnlimitedIP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $569,905.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $569,905.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

