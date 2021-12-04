Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 33.5% in November

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the October 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.75 million and a PE ratio of -195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 131.85 and a quick ratio of 109.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UROY. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.