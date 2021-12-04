urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 38.5% in November

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $591,450. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in urban-gro by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 207,271 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.