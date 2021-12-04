Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.60 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

