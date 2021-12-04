US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after buying an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after buying an additional 523,639 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

NYSE USFD opened at $31.22 on Friday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

