Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)’s share price was down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 78,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLNCF shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

