Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 236,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $163.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

