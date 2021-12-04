Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $436.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $334.08 and a one year high of $463.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $431.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

